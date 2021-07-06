Delhi Government extends Swati Maliwal's tenure as DCW chairperson

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has extended the tenure of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal for another year.

The extension was officially announced on Tuesday when the tenure of Swati Maliwal was to end.

Making an announcement regarding the extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi Commission for Women has been doing excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work."

Swati Maliwal, wife of AAP leader Navin Jaihind, was appointed chairperson of DCW in 2015 after the Kejriwal government came to power in Delhi.

Before joining the DCW, Swati Maliwal worked as advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances.

She was also a core member of India Against Corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal.

The decision of extending her tenure was announced a day after DCW rescued a 12-year-old boy who was forced to work at a flour mill in Dayalpur.