Delhi HC directs swift action on specialised training academy for public prosecutors

New Delhi: The High Court has asked the Delhi government to finalise its proposal for a specialised training academy for public prosecutors within four weeks.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma (now elevated to the Supreme Court) and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela were hearing a series of petitions, including a 2009 suo moto case addressing the prolonged detention of undertrials without trials.

Acknowledging the weighty responsibilities borne by public prosecutors, the court directed the government to submit an affidavit outlining the progress made in this regard.

Delhi government's counsel, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, informed the court that newly appointed Public Prosecutors received training at the Delhi Judicial Academy, with a pending proposal for a dedicated academy under the government's consideration.

Amicus curiae Senior Advocate Rajeev K. Virmani said that the ad hoc nature of current training and advocated for a structured programme for newly appointed Public Prosecutors.

The court set a deadline of four weeks for the Delhi government to finalise its proposal, directing the submission of an affidavit detailing the steps taken.

The matter is scheduled for next hearing on December 6.