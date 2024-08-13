Live
Delhi Hospitals Paused As Doctors Strike Over Kolkata Medic's Murder
- Delhi hospitals face major disruptions as doctors strike over Kolkata medic's murder.
- Patients turned away, surgeries postponed, and services reduced across AIIMS and other major hospitals. Doctors demand justice and improved security measures.
On Monday, healthcare services in Delhi were severely disrupted as resident doctors joined a nationwide strike protesting the rape and murder of a medical trainee in Kolkata. Numerous patients were turned away from hospitals without receiving medical attention or test results.
AIIMS Delhi, which typically serves 10,000 outpatients daily, saw a 20% decrease in registrations. The institute reported significant reductions in surgeries (80%), admissions (35%), and laboratory services (25%). Even emergency services were affected.
Patients traveling from distant states were among the most impacted. An AIIMS doctor noted that those with long-awaited surgery dates now face 3-4 month delays, expressing hope for a swift resolution to prevent further healthcare setbacks.
Approximately 1,000 junior and senior resident doctors at AIIMS marched to demand justice for the Kolkata doctor. The Resident Doctors' Association called for a central agency investigation and a judicial inquiry into the case.
Other major hospitals like Safdarjung, RML, and Lok Nayak also experienced disruptions. Elective surgeries were postponed, and OPD services were either reduced or suspended, though emergency services continued with contingency plans in place.
Dr. Rohan Krishnan, President of the Federation of All India Medical Association, emphasized the strike's importance in highlighting concerns about the police investigation and the lack of security for female doctors. Dr. Vipin Madhogarhia, RDA president at DDU hospital, stressed the urgency of addressing female doctors' safety issues.