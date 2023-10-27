Delhi L-G approves land acquisition for Barapullah Project, slams govt for 'inaction'

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Friday approved acquisition of land between Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar for construction of piers to boost Barapullah Elevated Road Project.

Around 0.63 hectares of land in Village Nangli Razapur near Sarai Kale Khan in South-East District will be acquired.

Saxena also directed to fix the responsibility on individuals/officers/engineers right from the project planning stage and further and warned of action on any more delay.

The L-G said that the Barapullah Phase-III Project, stalled for more than six years due to inefficiency and inaction on part of the government in acquiring small parcels of land, has finally got a boost after the approval for acquisition of 0.63 hectares of land in Village Nangli Razapur near Sarai Kale Khan in South-East District.

He also expressed displeasure over the delay in the project due to inaction on part of officers.

“I am surprised that the project work was started without having requisite land parcels in hand and no concrete efforts were made by the authorities for timely acquisition of required land parcels, thereby affecting this project of immense public importance aimed at improving connectivity and decongesting traffic,” the L-G said.

“What is even more outstanding is the fact that despite land not being in possession and the future implementation of the project being in jeopardy thereof, hundreds of crores of public fund was spent in construction of the project,” he said.

While approving the project, the L-G flagged concerns on file and directed Chief Secretary to bring this to the Chief Minister’s notice.