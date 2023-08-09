Delhi Lieutenant Governor approves doctor promotion in government hospitals

New Delhi:The promotion of doctors working in several Delhi government hospitals has been approved by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena. According to a statement published by Delhi's LG Vinay Saxena's office, 263 senior medical officers working at government hospitals in Delhi have been approved for promotion to Chief Medical Officers.

Previously, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the promotion of 139 doctors employed by Delhi government institutions.The statement issued by LG Vinay Saxena's office also stated that since assuming office, Saxena has been pushing for better service conditions and amenities for medical professionals working in government hospitals, and has committed to secure their advancement as soon as possible.

Actually, the 139 doctors who were promoted last time were only supposed to be promoted in 2020-21. However, due to the Covid outbreak, the lockdown, and work from home, all government work couldn't be finished smoothly, or rather, the pace of government activity had slowed down.However, as soon as the situation stabilized, LG Saxena accepted the promotion of 139 doctors from Grade-2 to Grade-1, while working quickly on their promotion file, taking into account the doctors' loyalty and sense of service by risking their lives during Covid.