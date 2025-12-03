Delhi MCD bypoll results today

New Delhi

With polling for the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards concluded on Sunday, preparations have now shifted to the counting process scheduled for Wednesday i.e 3rd December. The Delhi State Election Commission has completed all arrangements for a smooth and secure vote count, setting up strong rooms in government schools and placing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) under round-the-clock protection.

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across all locations, with additional teams stationed specifically to guard the EVMs. Counting will begin at 8 a.m. at all centres, and most results are expected by around 2 p.m. The outcome for Chandni Mahal — the ward with the highest voter turnout — may be announced later in the evening.

According to officials, counting for the Mundka ward will take place at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Kanjhawala; for Shalimar Bagh B at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University on Kasturba Muni Mayaram Marg, Pitampura; and for Ashok Vihar at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Bharat Nagar. The Chandni Chowk ward’s count will be held at Government Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya on Raj Niwas Marg in Civil Lines, while Chandni Mahal’s votes will be tallied at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya on Rouse Avenue.

For the remaining wards, Dwarka B’s centre has been set up at Block 5 of NSUT in Sector 3, Dwarka; Narayana and Greater Kailash will both be counted at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya in Gol Market; Sangam Vihar at Government Girls and Boys Senior Secondary School in Sector 1, Pushp Vihar; and Vinod Nagar at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya in Mandawali No. 1.

Returning Officers have been appointed at each centre and will issue victory certificates once results are finalized. Sunday’s polling recorded an overall turnout of 38.51 percent, with Chandni Mahal topping the list at 55.93 percent and Greater Kailash registering the lowest at 26.75 percent. Candidates and residents are now awaiting the results with keen anticipation.