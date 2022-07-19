Delhi Metro service disrupted on Blue Line, DMRC gave information

New Delhi: Services of Delhi Metro's Blue Line was seen disrupted since 8 am on Tuesday. This caused a lot of problems for regular Commuters who traveled between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Now DMRC has told that this happened due to cable theft and it can be rectified only after the service is stopped at night.

Giving an update through Twitter, DMRC has said that the metro service between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations has been disrupted since morning.This is due to the suspected case of cable theft on the down line going towards Vaishali/Noida. DMRC has also said that it can be restored only after the metro service is stopped at night.It is said that it will take 3 hours change the wire.

Blue Line UpdateDelay in services from Indraprastha to Yamuna Bank. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 19, 2022

Announcement is also being made about this in trains running on Blue Line. DMRC has also informed the passengers through social media.This problem came in the morning on the Blue Line when people had left for their offices. People were late in going to office due to disruption of service on the very busy route connecting Noida to Dwarka Sector 21.Many users have shared their problems on social media.