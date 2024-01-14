Delhi-NCR Implements Urgent Anti-Pollution Measures As Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Severe' Levels

Stringent anti-pollution measures have been swiftly implemented in Delhi-NCR in response to a significant deterioration in air quality, reaching the 'severe' category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated GRAP-III, a set of measures designed to address and mitigate air pollution in the region. This immediate response includes the prohibition of non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles.



In addition to these restrictions, the central commission has recommended that state governments consider discontinuing physical classes for students up to Class 5. This decision to reintroduce measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was taken following a thorough review meeting held on Sunday morning.

The commission, in a statement, conveyed that an emergency meeting of the committee for the operationalization of GRAP was convened due to the sudden worsening of air quality in Delhi-NCR. As a result, the Sub-Committee opted to invoke the 8-point action plan outlined in Stage-III of the revised GRAP for the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

The comprehensive 8-point action plan entails measures such as intensifying road sweeping, ensuring daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants before peak traffic hours, enhancing public transport services with differential rates to encourage off-peak travel, enforcing a strict ban on construction and demolition activities (except essential projects), closing down operations of stone crushers, halting mining and associated activities, imposing strict restrictions on certain vehicle types, and making decisions about discontinuing physical classes for students up to Class 4, opting for online classes instead.

This decision was prompted by the 24-hour overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi crossing the 400-mark on Sunday, categorizing it as 'severe.' The multifaceted approach outlined in the 8-point plan reflects a concerted effort to address the urgent air quality concerns in the region and safeguard public health.

