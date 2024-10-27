Delhi: NDMC gives Connaught Place pre-Deepawali wash

Nearly 3,000 workers of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the civic agency that maintains the heart of the national capital, have been deployed for a special cleanliness drive ahead of the Deepawali festival season focused on extensive wet cleaning of commercial centres like Connaught Place, said an official on Saturday.

The focus of this cleanliness drive is the wet cleaning of pavements and corridors in Connaught Place, Sarojini Market, Bengali Market, Gole Market, Khan Market and Malcha Market, among other areas, said the official.

The Swachhta Teams are also washing pavements to counter air pollution elements and cleaning areas around the residential colonies, markets, schools, colleges, hospitals, government and non-government buildings and prominent public places alongside avenues and roads, said a statement.

An official said extensive wet cleaning was carried out along the footpaths and public plaza in the Connaught Place area.

“This effort involved the dedicated work of 50 sanitation workers, 40 horticultural staff, and 45 civil engineering personnel, utilising pressure jetting machines to ensure thorough cleaning,” said a statement.

Under the wet cleaning drive, similar efforts were conducted in Sarojini Nagar and Bridger Hosiyar Singh Marg, deploying 50 sanitation workers, 20 horticultural staff, and 30 civil engineering personnel, alongside water tankers and pressure jetting machines for effective wet cleaning.

In the coming days, further cleaning operations are planned at Khan Market, Malcha Market, Basrurkar Market, and Begum Zaidi Market, ensuring a continued commitment to maintaining the cleanliness and appeal of commercial areas.

The official said NDMC is also creating public art using paintings on walls along Avenues Roads and painting social messages of Swachhta and the Environment to create awareness amongst the residents and visitors.

More than 300 public toilets in the NDMC area would also get special attention.

The civic agency is also coordinating with the Market and Traders Association for active participation in the special festival cleanliness drive for better and more effective results. NDMC is also seeking the participation of these Associations for lighting up the commercial areas, the statement said.