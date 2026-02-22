Delhi Police Arrest Eight In Lashkar-Linked Terror Module Bust

The Delhi Police has uncovered a suspected terror module allegedly linked to Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and extremist groups operating from Bangladesh. Eight individuals were arrested in a coordinated operation across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Six of the accused — Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid and Mohammed Ujjal — were detained from garment factories in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, while two others were apprehended in West Bengal. Investigators suspect that some of those arrested are Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly used forged Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities.

According to police sources, the group was allegedly planning a major terrorist strike in India under the direction of a foreign handler. The suspected handler, described as a Kashmir native currently based in Bangladesh, is believed to have received terror training in Pakistan. Officials claim the arrested individuals were acting on his instructions.

Authorities said they recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards during the operation. Investigators are examining the devices for digital evidence and potential links to other operatives. Police also reported finding videos that allegedly showed reconnaissance of several cities, including Delhi.

The arrests followed heightened security measures in the national capital after intelligence inputs warned of a possible attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba targeting crowded religious and heritage locations. Sources indicated that areas such as Chandni Chowk and sites near the Red Fort were considered potential targets for an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.

The suspects first came under scrutiny after provocative posters carrying slogans such as “Free Kashmir” appeared at multiple locations across Delhi, including within the Metro network. A probe into the origin of the posters reportedly led the Special Cell to Tiruppur, culminating in the arrests.

Police described the operation as a significant step in preventing a potential terror conspiracy. Further investigations are ongoing to identify additional suspects, funding channels, and possible cross-border links.