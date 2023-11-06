Delhi Police Arrested Three And Seized 187 Kg of Firecrackers

In a recent operation, the Delhi Police apprehended three individuals and confiscated 187 kg of firecrackers from different locations in south and east Delhi, as reported by PTI on Friday. However, it wasn't their law enforcement success that stole the spotlight; it was the humorous image that emerged afterward. This picture featured five police officers proudly posing with the confiscated firecrackers, and the internet had a field day, finding the situation comically excessive for what many considered a rather modest accomplishment.



Netizens couldn't resist poking fun at the scenario, with one user playfully commenting, "The way these five police officers are posing, it's as if they've captured Dawood." Another chimed in, "What times we live in when five policemen have gone to such lengths to photograph four boxes of firecrackers."

Taking a tongue-in-cheek tone, a third user remarked, "Delhi police posing with 'seized' crackers after arresting three shopkeepers for stocking firecrackers. On the other hand, Delhi's air quality is at its worst. The police seem to think that confiscating the crackers will improve Delhi's air quality." Not to be outdone, a fourth witty individual suggested, "Bravery award for Delhi Police on Republic Day 2024!"

Meanwhile, as per PTI, the police received information about Mandeep Singh (30), who runs a sports shop in the Madangir area, having stored firecrackers in his shop. A team from the New Ashok Nagar police conducted a raid at a shop in the New Kondli area on Thursday, seizing 116 kg of firecrackers and apprehending Arvind Kumar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth revealed that Arvind Kumar disclosed that he had purchased the firecrackers from Gurugram, leading to the filing of an FIR against him.

This episode isn't the first time police officers have faced online ridicule for their camera antics. Previously, Bengaluru traffic police shared a photo of an officer handing a road challan (fine receipt) to a bus driver, inadvertently creating the impression of a unique 'award presentation' gesture. The responses from netizens were equally entertaining, as they humorously commented on the officers making it appear as if they were bestowing a prestigious award.