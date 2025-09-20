  • Menu
Delhi Police ASI held for taking bribe

Delhi Police ASI held for taking bribe
New Delhi: A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a civilian have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7000 for releasing a seized motorcycle in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, an official said on Friday.

The complainant, Hitesh, a resident of Neb Sarai, alleged that his motorcycle was taken to the Mehrauli police station by ASI PR Meena after a minor dispute, police said.

The complainant further claimed that the officer initially demanded Rs 10,000 to release the vehicle, but later agreed to accept 7,000 after negotiation.

