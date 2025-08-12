Delhi police bust gambling racket

New Delhi: Ina significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have achieved two breakthroughs, including the busting of a gambling racket and the arrest of a notorious criminal in possession of an illegal firearm.

Both operations were carried out by the Operations Cell and Kishangarh police station staff, demonstrating intensified efforts by Delhi Police to curb organised and street-level crime in the district.

According to a press release issued by the South West District Police on Monday, a team from the Operations Cell apprehended six individuals involved in illegal gambling from the Kishangarh area.

The accused, identified as Akil Khan (28), Rajeev Singh (44), Subham Kumar Chaurasiya (30), Chanderpal (50), Mahender Singh (60), and Washim (38), were caught red-handed during a raid conducted at a private dwelling based on specific intelligence input.

“With their arrest, stake money amounting to Rs 66,000 and a total of 104 playing cards were recovered from the spot,” the release stated. Acting on a tip-off received on August 8, the team conducted a swift raid under the leadership of Inspector Hari Singh and the supervision of ACP Vijay Singh.

A case under the Delhi Public Gambling Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation, the staff of the Kishangarh police station arrested a repeat offender identified as Sanjay, a 28-year-old resident of R.K. Puram. The arrest took place near Jhod, Pahadi Park in Munirka Village during routine patrolling on August 10. Upon noticing suspicious movement, police officers chased and apprehended the suspect, recovering a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. “Sanjay is previously involved in seven cases of robbery, snatching, theft, and Arms Act violations registered at RK Puram and Kishangarh,” the press release stated.

The accused, who is also reportedly a drug addict, confessed to using the illegal firearm in various crimes. An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered, and the weapon has been seized.