Delhi Police Clarifies After Kejriwal Posts Video Showing Cops Manhandling Sisodia

The Delhi Police on Tuesday clarified that there had been no inappropriate behaviour with the former Delhi minister in the Rouse Avenue Court. The clarification came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a video showing police encircling Sisodia as journalists questioned him on the Delhi ordinance.



The Delhi Police clarified the action of the officer who was seen putting his arm around Sisodia by stating that it is illegal for the accused while they are in judicial custody to make statements to the media.

Kejriwal shared the video, which Delhi minister Atishi had originally posted, and questioned whether the police had the authority to treat Manish Sisodia in that way or whether they had been given orders to do so.

क्या पुलिस को इस तरह मनीष जी के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करने का अधिकार है? क्या पुलिस को ऐसा करने के लिए ऊपर से कहा गया है? https://t.co/izPacU6SHI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2023

However, Delhi Police in returm explained that the allegations of police misconduct made at the time of production in Rouse Avenue Court with Mr. Manish Sisodia are untrue. Security-wise, the police response depicted in the video was essential. Making statements to the media while an accused person is being held in custody is against the law.



As shown in the video, when Sisodia was brought before the court, reporters approached him and asked him about the legislation the Centre had introduced on May 19 that gave the LG control over the elected government.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sisodia was taken before the judge, who prolonged his legal detention until June 1. The judge also instructed the jail staff to think about giving the politician a chair and a table inside the jail, along with some literature.