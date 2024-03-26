Delhi Police Heightens Security At PM Modi's Residence Amid AAP Protest Threats

The recent developments surrounding the increased security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in response to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) call for a protest, stem from a complex web of political tensions and legal proceedings.



The sequence of events began with the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. Kejriwal's arrest was in connection with a money-laundering case related to the now-defunct excise policy. The ED has alleged that Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders and officials, engaged in corrupt practices, including soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders for favorable treatment under the policy.

Following Kejriwal's arrest, the AAP launched a campaign targeting the Modi-led Central government, as well as the investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The AAP vehemently asserts Kejriwal's innocence, claiming that he is being unfairly targeted and falsely implicated in the case. Moreover, they allege that these actions are politically motivated, especially considering the proximity of the incident to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

In response to AAP's call for a protest, the Delhi Police have taken preemptive measures to bolster security, particularly around the Prime Minister's residence. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been invoked in the vicinity, prohibiting assembly of a large number of people. The imposition of Section 144 is a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order and preventing any potential disturbances.

Additionally, there are warnings of potential disruptions in traffic movement in certain areas of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the ongoing protests. The police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order, stating that stringent security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

Overall, the situation underscores the heightened political tensions and the polarization within the Indian political landscape. The arrest of a prominent political figure like Arvind Kejriwal has sparked controversy and unrest, prompting both legal battles and public demonstrations, and necessitating increased security measures to ensure the safety of key government figures and the general public.