Delhi Rape Case: CM Mohan Charan Majhi reviews progress in investigation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a four-day visit to Haryana and Mumbai, has reviewed the progress of the investigation by Delhi Police into the alleged sexual abuse of a woman from Odisha in Delhi.Majhi also inquired about the health condition of the victim.

Inspector General of Police of Crime Against Women & Child Wing (CAW), S Shyni, apprised the Chief Minister about all the details regarding the development in the case. The State government had earlier provided necessary help to the victim’s family to visit Delhi.Senior officials of Odisha Police are in touch with their counterpart in Delhi for the identification and arrest of the accused persons involved in the brutal rape of the woman.

As per reports, Odisha Director General of Police, YB Khurania, has also held discussions with the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the progress of the investigation into the shameful incident.

Acting on a complaint lodged by rights activist Radhakant Tripathy, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, government of NCT of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, seeking a detailed report into the matter within two weeks, including the current health status of the victim. Notably, the victim, a nursing graduate from Odisha, was allegedly raped by unknown miscreants who later dumped the victim in a semi-conscious state at Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The victim was later rescued by the police team, who took her to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where she is currently undergoing treatment.Delhi Police registered a case against unknown miscreants under sections 70(1) (gang rape) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Delhi Police sources stated that multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the alleged culprits involved in the brutal incident.