Delhi Shakes As Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Strikes: No Casualties Or Damage Reported

On Saturday at 3:36 pm, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake rattled Delhi, with its epicenter located 10 km beneath the Earth's surface in the North district, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or property damage resulting from the quake.



This seismic event followed closely after another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck west Nepal, causing tremors in Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), and various parts of northern India just days prior.

It's worth noting that Delhi and the NCR are situated in Zone IV, which, as per the seismic zoning map of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), is classified as a high seismic risk zone. Zone IV indicates a heightened probability of experiencing earthquakes with moderate to high levels of intensity. Despite the recent seismic activity, this particular earthquake in Delhi did not lead to any adverse consequences.