Delhi to seek fresh mandate on February 8, results on 11

In the latest developments, the Election Commission of India has released the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections on Monday. The elections will be held in single phase on February 8 while counting of votes would be held on February 11.

The chief election commission has said that the Model Code of Conduct would come into effect immediately.

The notification for the elections will be issued on January 22 while the last for filing the nominations also scheduled on same day. January 24 is the last day to withdraw the nominations.

The Kejriwal's government will end its term on February 22 who came to power in Delhi in February 2015 sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.