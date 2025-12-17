Delhi Traffic Constable Suspended After Viral Video Shows Assault On Taxi Driver In Paharganj

A Delhi Traffic Police head constable has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him beating a taxi driver in the Paharganj area went viral on social media. Police officials confirmed that the incident took place around 3 pm on December 14 and that departmental action was initiated soon after the footage surfaced online.

According to the police, the altercation began when an argument broke out between the traffic personnel and the cab driver over the issuance of a traffic challan. The situation escalated when the driver attempted to leave the spot, leading to a physical scuffle between the two.

The widely shared video shows the officer allegedly restraining the driver on the road and repeatedly slapping and punching him as passersby look on. The driver can be heard crying in pain during the assault, which was recorded by a bystander on a mobile phone.

Officials said that the viral footage prompted immediate action, and the head constable was placed under suspension pending an inquiry. Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, adding that further action will be taken based on the findings.