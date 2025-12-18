Gram Panchayat Polls: Cong-backed candidates dominate in 3rd phase too

Hyderabad: The Congress party continued its dominance even in the third and final phase of the Gram Panchayat elections with candidates backed by the ruling party winning over 2,100 sarpanch posts on Wednesday.

According to reports reaching here, the candidates backed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won in around 1,100 sarpanch posts while those backed by BJP emerged victorious over 220 Gram Panchayats. Independents walked away with honours in over 400 villages. Meanwhile, 85.77 per cent polling registered in the final phase of elections held on Wednesday.

In the final phase, the Congress-backed candidates won more than 100 sarpanch positions in Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Kamareddy and Khammam districts.

However, the victories by BRS-back candidates did not touch the 100 mark in any district in the final phase elections.

However, BRS party showed its dominance in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak, Adilabad, Siddipet and gave tough competition to the ruling party in Jangaon, Mahabubnagar and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. On its part, BJP continued its dominance in Nirmal district by standing in first place.Appointed day changed

The oath taking ceremony day (appointed day) for newly elected sarpanches has been changed to December 22 instead of December 20. State Election Commission (SEC) changed this date following the requests of the newly elected sarpanches as December 20 is a day of Amavasya (new moon day) and many think that it is an inauspicious day to start a new work.