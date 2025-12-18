CAG flags low growth in Nov sales tax and property tax revenues

Hyderabad: The Telangana State registered a low growth in the state’s own tax revenue (SOTR) as well as in tax from Stamps and Registrations and Sales Tax wings in November, according to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). However, the CAG report said, revenues from excise duty, state’s share of union taxes and other taxes as well as duties registered a small growth.

Overall, the total SOTR collections increased when compared to that of November last year. This time, non-tax revenues witnessed a huge growth.

The report said that a total of Rs 12,234 crore revenue (SOTR) was generated in November, as against Rs 11,414 crore in the corresponding month last year. A sum of Rs 1,368 crore non-tax revenue was collected, almost three times the amount collected in the corresponding month last year. It was only Rs 407 crore in November last year. The report said that 51.93 per cent (Rs 9,911 crore) of the total budget estimate of Rs 19,087 crore revenue was achieved from the Stamps & Registration Department till November this year. In the last year, it was 52.25 per cent of the total estimate of the revenues under this head.

The sales tax collections reduced drastically. Only 57.42 per cent of the estimated amount of Rs 37,463 crore was earned from sales tax till November end this year. The statistical data said that it was 63.03 per cent.

Revenues generated from liquor sales were also encouraging in the last month. About 54.82 per cent of the target of Rs 27,623 crore revenue from excise duty was achieved till November this year, as against 48.26 per cent achieved in the corresponding month last year.

Growth in the state’s share in union taxes was 63.55 per cent of the target amounting to Rs 21,195 crore, and it was only 62.41 per cent last year. About 57.29 per cent of the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore was achieved as against 56.91 per cent in November last year. On the whole, a positive growth of 47.31 per cent of the target of Rs 2.29 lakh crore was achieved in the total revenue collections till November this year and it was only 46.69 per cent in the corresponding period last year.