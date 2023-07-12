Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory in view of the rising water level and heightened threat of flood to Yamuna River.

In a statement the police said aAs the water level in the Yamuna River has risen to 207.55 metres, movement of traffic will be regulated on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, it said.

The Delhi Police also imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city on Wednesday. The routes suggested for north-to-south movement are from Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge - Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg - Pushta Road - Vikas Marg and Outer Ring Road - Arihant Marg - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg, it said.

For east-to-west movement, the commuters are advised to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Arihant Marg - Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge and Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - DKFO - AIIMS Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg, the statement said.

The movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on Ring Road. Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road, it said.