Delhi: Under 'Operation Milap', 130 children and missing persons reunited with families in August

In a remarkable development, the South-West District Police reunited at least 130 people including 48 children and 82 missing adults with their families, last month alone, said a police officer on Tuesday.

The commendable achievement comes on the back of simultaneous operations launched by various police stations under the South-West district.

The South-West District Police tracked down 130 missing persons between August 1 and August 31, after complaints were lodged over children and adults either going missing or being kidnapped.

The development is part of Delhi Police’s broader campaign to locate and reunite the missing people in the city, particularly the young and vulnerable kids, with their loved ones.

The police deployed various mechanisms to trace missing/abducted individuals. CCTV footages were scanned, enquiry stalls were set up at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stands, and railway stations while bus drivers, conductors, and vendors were questioned with the photographs of kidnapped children or missing persons. Local informers also helped in tracing the missing persons.

In a statement, the Delhi Police also gave details of Operation Milap:

In Kapashera, 14 missing children (4 boys and 10 girls) in the age group of 10 to 18 years were traced and 13 missing persons (10 males and 3 females) were also traced. All the children and adults were successfully found and reunited with their families. As many as 14 missing children (1 boy and 13 girls) aged between 10 to 18 years were traced by the AHTU team.

In Sagarpur, 3 missing children (2 boys and 1 girl) in the age group of 10 to 18 years were traced and 15 missing persons (4 males and 11 females) were also located and reunited with their families.

In Palam Village, 2 missing minor girls aged between 10 to 18 years were traced by the police and 13 missing persons (7 males and 6 females) were also traced.

In Vasant Kunj Sou, 2 missing minor boys aged between 10 to 18 years were traced. Additionally, 9 missing persons (4 males and 5 females) were also traced.

In Delhi Cantt area, 2 missing minor boys aged between 10 to 18 years were located.

In Vasant Kunj North, 4 missing minor children (1 boy and 3 girls) aged between 10 to 18 years and 6 missing persons (1 male and 5 females) were traced.

Similar operations were carried in various areas including RK Puram, SJ Enclave, Sarojini Nagar, and South Campus, where police officials united the missing persons with their loved ones.