Delhi University postpones exams for law students after protests

New Delhi: Delhi University has decided to postpone examinations for law students, a day after protests erupted at the Campus Law Centre (CLC) over their schedule, a university official said on Tuesday.

The new exam dates have not yet been announced, the official said. A scuffle broke out between students and police at CLC on Monday during a protest by law students against the examination schedule. The students claimed that police resorted to lathi-charge and fired teargas shells to disperse them, resulting in several injuries.

However, Delhi Police has denied these claims. University officials said the datesheet for the upcoming exams, which were originally scheduled to start on December 26, has been put on hold. A new datesheet will be issued after consultations with all the relevant stakeholders, they added. "For now, we have only blocked the datesheet. The exams will not take place on December 26 as originally scheduled. We will make fresh arrangements after consulting with the examination branch, and release a new datesheet soon," DU Proctor Rajni Abbi said. Calls and messages to the dean and head of law faculty, Anju Vali Tikoo, remained unanswered.