Delhi University VC meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, discusses roadmap for growth

New Delhi: Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Yogesh Singh, met with Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday. Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the ex officio Chancellor of the University, held extensive deliberations with the Vice Chancellor at the Vice President’s Secretariat.

The VC presented a comprehensive overview of the current status and initiatives taken for the development of the University. Singh also highlighted the illustrious legacy of Delhi University, which has stood as a beacon of higher education in India for more than a century. He also emphasised the institution's growing national and international stature across various academic and institutional benchmarks.

The presentation covered key aspects such as rising student enrolment, with a notable increase in female participation, along with the University's strides in quality teaching-learning processes, cutting-edge research, and modern infrastructure—both physical and digital.

The VC also highlighted recent developments, including the establishment of new campuses and colleges. He also shed light on the improved ICT infrastructure, library resources, and hostel facilities. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh shared details about the promotion of inclusive education as well.

The Vice President expressed his deep satisfaction with the overall progress and functioning of the University. He admired DU's remarkable historical contribution to the nation. He said that Delhi University continues to be a symbol of academic excellence and social leadership.

Importantly, the Vice President emphasised the urgent need to build awareness and take proactive steps to combat addiction among youth, especially to prohibited substances like drugs and tobacco.

The Vice President also encouraged the DU to take a leadership role in initiating a sustained campaign across its colleges and campuses, aimed at nurturing a healthier, addiction-free student community. Such efforts, he noted, are essential not just for academic excellence but for ensuring a high quality of life for students beyond graduation.

VP Radhakrishnan also underscored the critical role of sports in student development. He advised the Vice Chancellor to ensure adequate sports infrastructure is made available across campuses and to foster a culture that encourages student participation in sports and physical activities.

“Participation in sports helps expand the horizon of thought and instils a spirit of healthy competition, which is vital for shaping responsible and capable citizens of Bharat,” he said.

Turning to research, the Vice President expressed his appreciation for the University’s ongoing research initiatives and called upon the teaching community to engage in research that is relevant, impactful, and aligned with contemporary societal needs. He also urged faculty to mentor and motivate students to consider research not just as a pursuit of knowledge, but as a viable and noble career path.

Several key takeaways from the discussion are expected to significantly influence Delhi University’s future trajectory in areas ranging from student welfare and academic excellence to infrastructure development and research innovation.



