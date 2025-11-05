Delhi was 6th most polluted Indian city in Oct

Delhi was ranked the sixth most polluted city in the country in October, behind neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida, according to a study.

Dharuhera in Haryana was ranked as the most polluted city in October, with a monthly average PM2.5 concentration of 123 µg/m³, according to the Monthly Air Quality Snapshot released by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) on Tuesday.

It provided a comprehensive analysis of India's air quality based on continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) data.

The findings revealed a sharp deterioration in air quality across the country, with worsening conditions concentrated in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP), particularly the National Capital Region (NCR), an official statement said.

Delhi ranked sixth with an average concentration of 107 µg/m³, three times higher than its September average of 36 µg/m³.

Despite stubble burning contributing less than 6 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 levels in October, the sharp rise highlights the impact of year-round emission sources and the need for long-term mitigation plans beyond short seasonal measures like the Graded Response Action Plan, it noted.

Dharuhera was ranked as the most polluted city in October, with a monthly average PM2.5 concentration of 123 µg/m³, breaching the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) limit on 77 per cent of the days.

It recorded two ‘Severe’ and nine ‘Very Poor’ days during the month. Following Dharuhera, the next most polluted cities were Rohtak, Ghaziabad, Noida, Ballabgarh, Delhi, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Hapur, and Gurgaon.