Live
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
Just In
Delhi: Woman gets dragged by Metro train as clothes get trapped in door; dies
A woman has succumbed to her injuries which she sustained when her saree and jacket got stuck in the door of a Delhi Metro train following which she got dragged by the train for several metres, an official said on Saturday.
New Delhi: A woman has succumbed to her injuries which she sustained when her saree and jacket got stuck in the door of a Delhi Metro train following which she got dragged by the train for several metres, an official said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on December 14 at Inderlok Metro station when the woman was travelling from Nangloi to Mohan Nagar accompanied by her son.
Initial investigation suggests that the Metro door's sensor failed to detect the presence of the woman's clothing, leading to the accident.
The victim was dragged by the train for several metres, ultimately causing her to fall onto the tracks.
Following the incident, she was promptly rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and admitted to the ICU ward of Neuro Surgery.
"An incident occurred at Inderlok Metro station on December 14 where, prima facie, it appears that a lady passenger's clothes got entangled in a train, leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital today," said the DMRC spokesperson, Anuj Dayal.
"The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be holding an inquiry into this incident," he said.