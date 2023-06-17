Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary rescued from malfunctioning gym elevator

New Delhi: Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary Parveen Kumar Gupta was rescued by his Personal Security Officer (PSO) and driver after being trapped in a malfunctioning elevator at a gym in the national capital.

According to the FIR accessed, at around 10.45 a.m. on June 13 as the senior bureaucrat was leaving the gym situated at Hamilton Court in Connaught Place, the IAS officer got trapped in the elevator.

Despite attempting to open the elevator door, he was unable to do so.

Spotting an emergency bell, he pressed it, but it failed to function as well.

"I sought assistance from the manager, but to no avail. Eventually, I contacted my driver and PSO, who forcefully opened the elevator door and rescued me," he was quoted as saying in the FIR.

Gupta further emphasized that the elevator was entirely unsuitable for use, citing his observation that the gym lacked elevator staff and essential safety measures.

In his complaint, he expressed concern over the severe negligence displayed by the management, as it jeopardised the lives of numerous individuals who frequent the establishment for exercise.

Based on Gupta's complaint, an FIR was registered at the Connaught Place police station, invoking sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.