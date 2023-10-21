Delhi’s WCD minister meets Anganwadi workers of Patparganj project

New Delhi: Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with Anganwadi workers and helpers of Patparganj Project to understand and improve Anganwadi centers.

She said that whether it's raising awareness among pregnant women or providing better nutrition and quality education to children, the Anganwadi centers are doing outstanding work in every field.

While interacting with the WCD Minister, Anganwadi workers said: "We engage in discussions with parents from time-to-time to ensure that every child coming to the Anganwadi centers receives good education and better nutrition. They also shared how they are raising awareness among pregnant women with unique initiatives like the Mahila Mandal.”

Atishi said that the early years spent in Anganwadis are critical for children's learning and mental development.

“Providing better learning by the age of five lays a strong foundation for future success, highlighting the crucial role of our Anganwadi workers in shaping their lives,” she said.

She mentioned that Delhi government has shown trust in Anganwadi workers, and parents also have confidence in them.

However, she assured everyone that Anganwadi centers are just as important as schools, and the government will never let them lack in any facilities.