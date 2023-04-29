Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP): A two-day meeting of the Ram temple construction committee is underway in Ayodhya on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises. The meeting that began on Friday is scheduled to be attended by committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, office bearers of the Trust, and engineers of Larsen & Toubro.

The stakeholders are meeting to decide the date of placing of the idol of Ram Lalla in the original sanctum sanctorum. Apart from it, they will also discuss the carving of a new idol of Lord Rama. Seers from Kashi have also suggested some dates for the installation of the idol.

The Trust may announce the actual date in the last week of May on the occasion of the birthday of the Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, sources said. The event in Ayodhya is likely to see the presence of senior seers and many national leaders.