Delimitation, Assembly polls and then statehood: J&K L-G

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that things are happening in logical sequence in the union territory -- first delimitation, then assembly election and finally statehood.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the newly constructed building of the Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Centre in Jammu, Sinha said that it was the prerogative of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to announce the poll dates.

“Things are taking shape in the UT as per the sequence -- first delimitation, then Assembly polls and then Statehood. ECI met political parties and other stakeholders recently. They will take a call accordingly,” the Lt Governor said.

ECI headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar including election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu visited J&K recently.

ECI team met various stakeholders including the representatives of various political parties and officials of police and the civil administration.

Addressing a Press conference at the conclusion of the ECI’s two-day visit, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that assembly elections would be held in J&K at the earliest, but did not announce any specific schedule.

He said the Commission would take a holistic view of the security situation when back in Delhi and then announce the poll schedule.

The CEC said that there are 90 Assembly constituencies in J&K while the electorate comprises 87.09 lakh people.

"On August 19, the Amarnath Yatra will conclude and on August 30, the final electoral rolls will be published and free copies will be made available to the political parties," he said.

He noted that there are around 11,800 polling stations in J&K, spread over 9,100 locations and the Election Commission will "ensure facilities like resting places, toilets, waiting area, ramps and wheelchairs and volunteers for the needy voters".

Ahead of the J&K Assembly polls to be held before the end of this year, the Union Territory administration is gearing up to ready Assembly complexes in Srinagar and Jammu, officials said.

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting on Saturday to draw a plan for making Legislative Assembly complexes at both Srinagar and Jammu ready for conducting its sessions after holding elections here in the Union Territory.