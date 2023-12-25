Live
- 2023: A golden year for Shruti Haasan
- Celebrate the Magic: Merry Christmas 2023 Wishes, Quotes, and Messages for a Joyous December 25
- Emblem and slogan unveiled for 5th Asian Para Games
- ‘When we sing, we also sing for them’, CJI pays tribute to soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack
- ‘Ugly Story’ movie glimpse promises an intensified thriller
- Second visit by a Pope to Kerala on the cards?
- Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in one of war's deadliest nights, Gaza officials say
- L-G Saxena chairs meeting on regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi
- Bose invests $10 mn in Noise, takes Indian brand’s valuation past $400 mn
- Delhi: Man stabbed to death by nephew over property issue
Just In
Dense to very dense fog over Northwest, parts of adjoining Central India: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next 3-4 days while a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu from December 30 to January 1.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next 3-4 days while a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu from December 30 to January 1.
The IMD further said the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh and 11-12 degrees Celsius over most parts of Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
In its bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours/morning hours in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during Tuesday-Thursday and over Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There will be dense to very dense fog over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on Tuesday.
“Dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets over Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday; Uttarakhand during Tuesday-Thursday; Jammu-Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday,” it said.
The IMD further predicted dense fog on Friday and Saturday; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during Tuesday to Saturday.
The IMD also predicted a fresh Western Disturbance which is likely to affect Northwest India from Friday.
“Under the influence of its interaction with lower level easterly winds, it is likely to cause a wet spell over Northwest and adjoining Central India during December 30 to January 2,” it said.
“Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep during next five days,” the IMD predicted.