Just In
Deoria: FIR lodged, efforts on to trace culprit
Deoria : An FIR has been lodged and efforts are on to trace the culprit while taking note of a message on social media using abusive language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening to kill him, police said on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said that a youth named Ajit Yadav has in a message on social media platform X threatened to kill the chief minister and it has been viral since Wednesday midnight.
The police took cognizance of the viral message and lodged an FIR against Yadav under relevant sections at the Rudrapur police station around 3 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he added. The SP further said that investigations are on in this regard and efforts are on to trace the culprit. The youth in his post also mentions the October 2 violence in the district over a land dispute that claimed six lives. A local court had earlier found the house of one of the parties named Prem Yadav built on the government land following which the youth has stated that “if it is demolished then come what may Yogi will be killed”. On October 2, six people, including five of a family, were killed in the violence in Fatehpur village of Deoria.
Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav (50) was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to his house. Soon after, Yadav’s supporters from Abhaipur attacked Dubey’s house in retaliation and killed him as well as his wife Kiran (52) , daughters Saloni (18) and Nandani (10) and son Gandhi (15).