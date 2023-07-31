  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha

Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
x
Highlights

A well marked low pressure area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression which will trigger heavy rains in Odisha for the next five days, the Meteorological centre said here on Monday.

Bhubaneswar: A well marked low pressure area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression which will trigger heavy rains in Odisha for the next five days, the Meteorological centre said here on Monday.

Bhubaneswar experienced several spells of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder throwing life out of gear. Rainwater was found flowing at knee-high at several areas for a long time. The worst affected areas were Old Town, Nayapalli, Laxmisagar, Rasulgarh, Acharya Vihar and Satyanagar. In the low-lying places of these areas, the rainwater along with drain water entered the houses of ground floor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad