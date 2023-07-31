Live
- ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
- Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
- Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
- Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
- 8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
- Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
- New beginnings for ‘KBC 15’:Theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced
- Dwarka Expressway construction nears completion; traffic expected soon: Nitin Gadkari
- Date locked for Ram-Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ first single
- World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date, History & Significance
Just In
ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
Highlights
A well marked low pressure area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression which will trigger heavy rains in Odisha for the next five days, the Meteorological centre said here on Monday.
Bhubaneswar: A well marked low pressure area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression which will trigger heavy rains in Odisha for the next five days, the Meteorological centre said here on Monday.
Bhubaneswar experienced several spells of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder throwing life out of gear. Rainwater was found flowing at knee-high at several areas for a long time. The worst affected areas were Old Town, Nayapalli, Laxmisagar, Rasulgarh, Acharya Vihar and Satyanagar. In the low-lying places of these areas, the rainwater along with drain water entered the houses of ground floor.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS