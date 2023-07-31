Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A well marked low pressure area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression which will trigger heavy rains in Odisha for the next five days, the Meteorological centre said here on Monday.



Bhubaneswar experienced several spells of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder throwing life out of gear. Rainwater was found flowing at knee-high at several areas for a long time. The worst affected areas were Old Town, Nayapalli, Laxmisagar, Rasulgarh, Acharya Vihar and Satyanagar. In the low-lying places of these areas, the rainwater along with drain water entered the houses of ground floor.