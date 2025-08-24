Devastating Floods Claim Two Lives In Rajasthan As Military Forces Launch Massive Rescue Operations

Catastrophic flooding has engulfed vast regions of Rajasthan following torrential downpours, resulting in two fatalities and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents as emergency services mobilize comprehensive rescue operations. The deluge has transformed normal life across the state, with infrastructure severely damaged and numerous communities isolated from essential services.

Eight districts across Rajasthan are experiencing flood-like conditions, with Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, and Bundi bearing the brunt of the natural disaster. Weather monitoring stations recorded Nainwa in Bundi district receiving an unprecedented 502 millimeters of rainfall within a single 24-hour period on Saturday, marking it as the most severely affected area in terms of precipitation volume.

The crisis has necessitated deployment of multiple emergency response agencies, including the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force, all working collaboratively to conduct urgent rescue and relief missions. Air Force units remain on high alert with one Mi-17 helicopter already operational to support ground operations, while additional aircraft stand ready for immediate deployment if conditions deteriorate further.

Tragic casualties have emerged from the flooding, with a 50-year-old woman losing her life after being swept away by powerful flood currents in Bundi district. Additionally, a 65-year-old woman died when a tin shed wall collapsed on her at a farmland location, highlighting the widespread structural dangers created by the extreme weather conditions.

Sawai Madhopur district faces particularly severe circumstances, with over thirty villages completely submerged and cut off from the main urban center. The disaster has impacted more than one hundred thousand residents, with flooding caused by both persistent rainfall and the overflow of the Surwal dam, creating a compound emergency situation requiring immediate intervention.

Transportation networks across the region have suffered extensive damage, with the critical highway connecting Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh completely inundated. In Kota, major arterial roads linking the city to Jaipur and other significant destinations remain underwater, effectively isolating communities and hampering rescue efforts.

Military personnel have been strategically positioned throughout the affected areas to enhance ongoing rescue operations. Army teams are collaborating with disaster response forces in Sawai Madhopur to evacuate stranded villagers and transport them to secure locations. Similar coordinated efforts are underway in Bundi, where local administration has specifically requested military assistance for the worst-affected areas including Nainwa, Kapren, and Keshoraipatan.

During rescue operations, a tractor transporting emergency personnel and villagers overturned into a pit, resulting in minor injuries to an SDRF team member, underscoring the hazardous conditions faced by rescue workers throughout the affected regions.

The Meteorological Department has maintained a yellow alert status for the current day, forecasting additional heavy rainfall across these districts, which threatens to exacerbate the already critical situation. Weather authorities are advising residents to maintain heightened vigilance and implement necessary safety precautions.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has conducted comprehensive reviews of relief and rescue operations, directing government officials to initiate specialized damage assessment surveys focusing on agricultural losses and property destruction. Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla has personally visited flood-affected areas and issued specific instructions for the systematic rehabilitation of displaced residents.