Development still a distant dream in Gajapati district

Berhampur: Thirty-three years have rolled by since the legendary Biju Patnaik carved Gajapati out as Odisha’s 14th district in memory of Parala Maharaja Sri Krushna Chandra Gajapati. Yet, the dream of progress remains an unfinished tale.

Gajapati district was formed on October 2, 1992, when it was carved out of Ganjam district in Odisha. The district is named after Maharaja Sri Krushna Chandra Gajapati Narayan Dev, the first prime minister of Odisha and ruler of Paralakhemundi estate.

From fragile hills scarred by landslides to paralysed public services and fading heritage, Gajapati stands as a district born of legacy but bound by neglect.

Paralakhemundi was envisioned as a beacon of balanced regional growth by former chief minister Biju Patnaik. But Gajapati district today narrates a story of unfulfilled aspirations. Since its formation, the district has seen 32 Collectors, beginning with Santosh Kumar Mishra as the first Collector. But despite decades of administrative rotation, tangible development remains elusive.

With over 129 identified landslide-prone zones and poor connectivity across its hilly terrains, the district’s infrastructure continues to crumble under nature’s weight. Each Dasara brings with it fresh fears of natural calamities. Roads remain inaccessible, healthcare facilities inadequate and dreams of higher education, including a long-promised Medical College and B Ed institution, are still distant hopes.

The historic SKCG Autonomous College, one of Odisha’s oldest, awaits elevation to university status. Railway connectivity too tells a tale of partial progress. While Naupada–Gunupur line is functional, double-tracking and inter-state Express links remain stalled and Gunupur–Theruvalli line exists only on paper.

Despite the region’s rich natural bounty and tourist potential, from Mahendragiri’s mystical peaks to lush biodiversity, Gajapati lags far behind in industrial and tourism infrastructure. Frequent border disputes with Andhra Pradesh and under-utilised irrigation resources from Mahendratanaya and Bansadhara rivers have crippled agricultural prospects, leaving over 1,000 hectares barren and forcing mass migration.

Teacher and activist Binod Jena echoes deep concerns: “Unless irrigation is strengthened by reviving the district’s seven traditional tanks or sagars, and industries are brought in, our socio-economic growth will remain stagnant.”

Meanwhile, heritage structures like the 18th-century Parala Maharaja’s Palace stand in ruin. Its crumbling Darbar Hall is a metaphor for Gajapati’s fading glory. Women’s literacy still hovers below 50 per cent, reflecting the gender divide that persists despite years of schemes and slogans.

Once envisioned as a model district, Gajapati today seeks no sympathy, but a special blueprint for revival. A call to honour the vision of Parala Maharaja Sri Krushna Chandra Gajapati, the architect of modern Odisha. Only time will tell if this forgotten district can rise again from the echoes of its royal past into a future of real progress.