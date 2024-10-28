  • Menu
Devotees bid adieu to Maa Laxmi

Highlights

Music, light, sound combined with festive spirit marked the immersion ceremony of Maa Laxmi amid unprecedented crowd in Dhenkanal on Sunday. The immersion procession began at 8.30 am to the accompaniment of folk dance and beating of drums.

The immersion ceremony started from Mina Bazaar in the presence of Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, SP Abhinav Sonkar and district authorities. Sambalpuri dance, Chhau dance and Ghumura dance attracted huge crowd during the procession. Besides classical dance, Aghori dance performance, organised by Anand Bazaar Puja Committee, was an added attraction. Bollywood dance skit also stole the show. Interestingly, both Hindus and Muslims took the lead in Ganesh Bazaar and Kanchan Bazaar processions. Twentyfive Bazaars participated in the puja procession. Lakhs of devotees had thronged puja pandals to witness Laxmi Puja here on Saturday evening after cyclone Dana-induced rain subsided.

