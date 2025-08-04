Live
Devotees throng Shiva temples across UP on final Monday of Shravan
Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh witnessed a huge rush of devotees on the fourth and final Monday of the holy month of Shravan, with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole" echoing in the air.
In Varanasi, thousands of devotees queued up since early morning to offer prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, where the idol of Lord Shiva was adorned with Rudraksha on the auspicious day.
Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari welcomed devotees by showering flower petals on them at the temple premises. The temple trust said extensive arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth and safe darshan experience, including drinking water counters, medical help desks, lost-and-found centres, and security checkpoints.
Despite intermittent rains in Sambhal, prominent temples including the Mouchhon Wale Shiva Temple in Chandausi, Saadat Badi Pataleshwar in Bahjoi and the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple, which was opened for devotees after 46 years -- saw significant footfall.
Thousands of kanwariyas, carrying gangajal from Rajghat, Narora, Haridwar, and Brijghat offered it at local temples.
Roads across districts reverberated with religious slogans as devotees made their way to temples for the concluding Monday of the Shravan month. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to manage the crowds and ensure security.
A local Manoj Gupta said he, along with 21 couples, performed Rudrabhishek at Chamunda Temple.
"Even the rain couldn't dampen our spirits," said another devotee, Bhuvanesh Kumar Varshney, who attended the morning prayers at Chandausi despite the drizzle.
In Lucknow, there was a huge crowd at Mankeshwar temple amid rains.