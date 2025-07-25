DGCA issues 4 notices to AI for various violations

Mumbai: Aviation regulator DGCA has issued four show cause notices to Air India for various violations related to cabin crew rest and duty norms, cabin crew training rules and operational procedures, a month after the airline made certain voluntary disclosures to the watchdog, sources said on Thursday.

The show cause notices were issued on July 23 on the basis of voluntary disclosures made by the airline to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 20 and 21, the sources told PTI.

“We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Three show cause notices have been issued based on the voluntary disclosures made by Air India on June 20, including violations of cabin crew duty and rest regulations with respect to at least four ultra long haul flights -- two operated on April 27 and one each on April 28 and May 2, the sources said.

According to the sources, there were also violations in crew training and operational procedure in relation to at least four flights, including those operated on July 26, 2024, October 9, 2024 and April 22, 2025.

One of the DGCA show cause notices pertains to violations of flight duty period/ weekly rest violations with respect to flights operated on June 24, 2024, and June 13, 2025, they added.