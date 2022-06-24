Dhenkanal : Integrated drive for anti-malaria, Covid up to Sept 20

Dhenkanal : The administration has started an integrated campaign against malaria, Covid and water-borne disease in all villages of the district. The campaign will intensify and all ASHA workers have started a survey and door-to-door campaign.

The Health administration has released all information education and communication [IEC] material to inform people and promote their awareness on various diseases. All ASHA workers have been directed to visit from door to door and collect information on diseases and collect samples. They will report to nearby hospitals up to September 20.

During the rainy season most people suffer from diarrhoea and other diseases. Medical officers have been directed to respond to the affected patients.

District Public Health Officer Dr Jyoti Mohapatra reviewed all ongoing activities and suggested measures to officials to coordinate the campaign and help patients with medicines at their doorsteps.