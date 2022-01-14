Different festivals celebrated today signify India's vibrant cultural diversity: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people across the nation on Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Bhogi, Magh Bihu and Pongal.





Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India's vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022





Greetings on Makar Sankranti. pic.twitter.com/4ittq5QTsr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022





Have a wonderful Uttarayan. pic.twitter.com/hHcMBzBJZP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/plBUW3psnB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022









Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives. pic.twitter.com/mEiRGpHweZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened. pic.twitter.com/FjZqzzsLhr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022





