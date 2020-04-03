Digvijaya Singh switches off cell phone after harassing calls

Bhopal:Harassed by unsolicited calls on his mobile phone for the past four-five days, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said on Friday that he had complained to police and also switched off his cell phone.

"These phone calls were disturbing me for the last four-five days. I also complained to the state DGP and to the service provider, but with no results. So, I switched it off. However, I am available on my landline number in Bhopal due to the lockdown," the senior Congress leader tweeted.

Sources said that the callers had used unparliamentary language for the senior Congress leader.

Efforts to contact Singh for comments on the issue were not successful.