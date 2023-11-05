Dilip Pandey warmly welcomed many Congress leaders into the Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi: The Congress party has suffered a major setback in Delhi. Several prominent Delhi Congress leaders joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday. AAP MLA and State Vice President Dilip Pandey gave party membership to all the leaders. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey welcomed all the leaders who joined the Aam Aadmi Party, saying that people are constantly joining the party after being inspired by the performance of the Delhi government. A wave of change is going on across the country.







The Aam Aadmi Party is popular across the country. First, we registered a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, then the Aam Aadmi Party won the MCD elections. Now, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party will create history by winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.







District General Secretary of Congress Committee Gulshan Thapar from Gandhi Nagar, Block Secretary of Congress Santosh Gupta from East Azadnagar RWA, Block President of Congress Sudhir from Gandhi Nagar, Bengali social worker Amit Chatterjee, Congress leader Sahendra Kumar, and more than 30 Congress workers, including Harish Narula and Surendra Fauji, were included in the party by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey.

