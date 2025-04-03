‘Dilute, Defame, Divide, Disenfranchise’

New Delhi: The Congress has launched 4D attack on the NDA government opposing the changes to the Waqf law. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday called it an attack on the Constitution aimed at diluting its provisions, defaming minorities, disenfranchising them, and dividing Indian society.

Initiating the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Gogoi accused the government of misleading Parliament, claiming that the Bill undermines the federal structure. He refuted allegations that the UPA government in 2013 neglected this issue and questioned the necessity of the amendments. He argued that minority representatives were not adequately consulted, pointing out that the 2023 Minority Commission meetings did not indicate a need for such a Bill. Gogoi raised concerns over Clause 3, which defines individuals practicing Islam. "Minorities are now being forced to prove their religious identity with certificates.

Tomorrow, will people from other faiths face the same? This violates Article 26 of the Constitution," he asserted. He also accused the government of trying to tarnish the reputation of a community that contributed significantly to India’s independence struggle.

He said this is against Article 26 of the Constitution," he said. "Which community do you want to mislead? The same community that fought for India's independence? The community that sacrificed alongside Mangal Pandey in 1857? You want to tarnish the reputation of a community in which 2 lakh ulema were martyred? You seek to defame the community that supported us during the Quit India Movement? You want to stain the name of the community that supported the Dandi March on April 6, 1930?" Gogoi said. "You wish to malign the community that opposed the British policy of divide and rule in 1926? You aim to taint the community whose leader, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, demanded complete independence?" he added. Gogoi said it is an attempt to create the illusion that the existing law discriminates against women. The law already has provisions for the protection and empowerment of women, including widows," he said. He also claimed that the Joint Parliament Committee did not take any suggestions of the Opposition into consideration.

He criticized the Joint Parliament Committee for ignoring Opposition suggestions and expressed concern over the reduction in revenue allocation. He also warned that diluted imprisonment provisions could lead to misuse of Waqf properties. "Today, they target one minority, tomorrow another. We support reforms but not those that increase litigation and problems," he said.