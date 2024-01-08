Live
- Blast targeting Pak officials protecting polio vaccination teams kills 5 cops
- ACC strengthens market leadership with acquisition of Asian Concretes and Cements at enterprise value of Rs 775 cr
- Wrong to infer I didn't back Rwanda plan as UK Chancellor: Sunak
- Attack on ED sleuths: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC
- World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance and celebrations
- Mumbai Marathon 2024 set to host global running icon Meb Keflezighi
- Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD
- SC stays Bombay HC order calling EC to immediately hold Pune Parliamentary seat bypoll
- INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary
- Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024
Just In
Disturbing Incident Unfolds In Delhi's Sadar Bazaar: 12-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped After Being Lured By Woman
- A horrifying incident unfolds as a 12-year-old girl is allegedly gangraped in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar after being lured to an isolated spot by a woman associated with a tea stall.
- The perpetrators, including minors, have been detained.
A man and three boys are alleged to have gang-raped a 12-year-old girl in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar after she was lured to an isolated location by a woman, as reported by the police on Sunday. All five individuals involved, including the three minors, have been apprehended. The woman, a customer at the man's tea stall in Old Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, had three boys, aged 12, 14, and 15, working at the stall.
On January 1, the tea stall owner requested the woman, who worked as a waste picker in the vicinity, to arrange for a girl to "celebrate the New Year." The accused had set up a temporary shelter using plastic tarpaulin inside a sealed building in the area to spend the night. Police suspect that the man might have offered the woman monetary compensation to bring the girl to them.
The following day, the woman encountered a 12-year-old girl, another ragpicker, and allegedly directed her to collect garbage from the roof of a building in Khurshid Market. Upon reaching the location, the four accused were waiting for her. They took turns raping her inside the makeshift structure and later threatened to harm her if she disclosed the incident.
The girl returned home to North West Delhi and remained silent for two days. On January 5, when she went back to Sadar Bazaar for garbage collection, she confided in her cousin residing in the area. The cousin informed the parents, and the family approached the police.
A gangrape case was registered, and all the accused were detained shortly after the survivor filed her complaint, according to the police. The tea shop owner is a resident of Chhattisgarh, while the three boys employed at his shop come from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.!