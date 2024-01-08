Disturbing Incident Unfolds In Delhi's Sadar Bazaar: 12-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped After Being Lured By Woman

A man and three boys are alleged to have gang-raped a 12-year-old girl in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar after she was lured to an isolated location by a woman, as reported by the police on Sunday. All five individuals involved, including the three minors, have been apprehended. The woman, a customer at the man's tea stall in Old Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, had three boys, aged 12, 14, and 15, working at the stall.



On January 1, the tea stall owner requested the woman, who worked as a waste picker in the vicinity, to arrange for a girl to "celebrate the New Year." The accused had set up a temporary shelter using plastic tarpaulin inside a sealed building in the area to spend the night. Police suspect that the man might have offered the woman monetary compensation to bring the girl to them.

The following day, the woman encountered a 12-year-old girl, another ragpicker, and allegedly directed her to collect garbage from the roof of a building in Khurshid Market. Upon reaching the location, the four accused were waiting for her. They took turns raping her inside the makeshift structure and later threatened to harm her if she disclosed the incident.

The girl returned home to North West Delhi and remained silent for two days. On January 5, when she went back to Sadar Bazaar for garbage collection, she confided in her cousin residing in the area. The cousin informed the parents, and the family approached the police.

A gangrape case was registered, and all the accused were detained shortly after the survivor filed her complaint, according to the police. The tea shop owner is a resident of Chhattisgarh, while the three boys employed at his shop come from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.!