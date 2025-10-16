Diwali 2025: Date, 5-Day Celebration, Puja Time & Meaning Explained Simply

Diwali is a big Hindu festival.

People in India and around the world celebrate it.

They light small lamps called diyas.

They make colorful art called rangoli.

Diwali means light wins over darkness and good wins over evil.

Why Do People Celebrate Diwali?

Diwali celebrates Lord Rama’s return to his home.

He defeated the bad king Ravana.

People lit lamps to welcome him.

Diwali also honors Goddess Lakshmi.

She brings money and good luck.

People clean their homes and light diyas to invite her.

When Is Diwali in 2025?

In 2025, Diwali is on Monday, October 20.

It is the darkest night of the year.

People pray to Lakshmi and Ganesha.

They light lamps and decorate homes.

5 Days of Diwali 2025

Day 1 – Dhanteras (October 18):

People buy new things like gold or utensils.

They clean their homes.

Day 2 – Choti Diwali (October 19):

People take early baths.

They light lamps and start fireworks.

Day 3 – Diwali (October 20):

This is the main day.

People pray, light diyas, eat sweets, and celebrate.

Day 4 – Govardhan Puja (October 22):

People remember Lord Krishna.

They make food and worship cows.

Day 5 – Bhai Dooj (October 23):

Sisters pray for their brothers.

They give gifts and sweets.

Best Time for Puja (Prayers) in 2025

Starts: 3:44 PM on October 20

Ends: 5:54 PM on October 21

Best time to pray: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM on October 20

People pray during this time for money, peace, and happiness.

Is Diwali a Holiday?

Diwali is a public holiday in many Indian states.

Some states also give more holidays for all 5 days.

This helps families enjoy the full festival.

Happy Diwali 2025!

May your Diwali be full of light, love, and joy.

Wishing you happiness, peace, and success in the new year.