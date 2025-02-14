DMK Leader Celebrates Rising Support In Tamil Nadu According To MOTN Survey

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Reghupathy has expressed satisfaction with the findings of the India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, which indicates continued strong support for the DMK-Congress alliance in potential Lok Sabha elections. The survey reveals an increase in the alliance's vote share from 47% to 52%, which Reghupathy attributes to public approval of Chief Minister MK Stalin's leadership.

The minister noted that the declining vote share of AIADMK signals its weakening position, though he dismissed suggestions that this benefits the BJP. Reghupathy confidently stated that Tamil Nadu voters would not support the BJP in assembly elections. He also predicted minimal electoral impact from actor Vijay's newly launched party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), suggesting it would only attract a small number of fans as voters.

The DMK leader expressed ambition to further increase their vote share to 55% with an aim to secure 200 seats. The comprehensive MOTN survey, conducted between January and February 2025, covered over 125,000 individuals across all Lok Sabha segments, combining fresh interviews with long-term tracking data.