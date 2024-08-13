Live
Doctor booked for raping two patients in govt hospital
A doctor has been booked for allegedly raping two women patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital here, police said on Tuesday.
Cuttack: A doctor has been booked for allegedly raping two women patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital here, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident took place on Sunday when the women had come for an echocardiogram test at the Cardiology department of the premier government hospital.
The accused was reportedly beaten up by some relatives of the patients, though Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Mishra said police have not received any formal complaint in this regard.
“The Mangalabag police station has received a written complaint from the two patients on Monday and a case was registered,” Mishra said. “We have taken the incident seriously and the statement of the victims will be recorded,” he said.
The Health and Family Welfare department has set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the allegations against the resident doctor.