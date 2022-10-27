Doctors In Kerala Removed Three Bullet Shots During A Complex Surgery



Pradeep Kumar, 32, was gravely hurt when shots were fired at him after an altercation at a roadside restaurant in Moolamattom, Idukki, in March. Sanal Babu, his 34-year-old friend, passed away at that moment. Kumar underwent a challenging surgery at Sunrise Hospital in Kochi, and over seven months later, he has totally recovered. During the six-hour procedure, the physicians retrieved three gunshot fragments from his brain.

After spending several days in hospitals, Kumar, who had fallen into a coma, came out of it. The damage had caused him to lose his ability to see and hear, as well as his memories.

Neurosurgeon Dr Jain George, who lead the surgery process stated that his brain was hit on both sides by pellets. His left side was penetrated by one, while his right side was damaged by another.

He claimed that the faster and safer "stereotactic neuro navigation" operation was carried out through a keyhole. He was released on Wednesday after it was completed a month ago. According to Dr. George, the surgeons' awake craniotomy, or surgical opening into the skull, was the first of its type in India. The patient is awakened during surgery when having an awake craniotomy. Dr. George added that the pellets were removed during a keyhole craniotomy.

The terrible occurrence occurred on March 26 when Philip Martin, a 30-year-old resident of Moolamattom, stopped by the hotel for dinner late in the day. He got into a fight with the hotel's female managers when he was informed that meals were not available. There was an argument, then a brawl.

Furthermore, Martin returned from his neighbouring home after becoming agitated, carrying an illegal firearm, and began killing neighbours. The gunshots struck Kumar and Babu, who were riding a bike in the area. Babu passed away there and there, but Kumar was brought to the Medical College Hospital in Kolencherry.