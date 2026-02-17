Don’t vote for BJP, SAD and Cong else Pb will drown in drugs again: Kejriwal

Moga: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lashed out at previous governments of the Congress, SAD and BJP, accusing them of “pushing Punjab into drugs” and urged the public not to vote for these parties, warning that Punjab could drown in drugs once again.

Kejriwal commended the Bhagwant Mann government for its strict actions against drug smugglers and highlighted the ongoing anti-drug initiative called ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh.’ The AAP government hosted a state-level event in Killi Chahlan village here to promote this campaign.

Present at the rally, besides Kejriwal, were Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party leader Manish Sisodia, Punjab Cabinet ministers, MLAs, and other party officials.

Mann arrived at the venue after being discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he had been admitted due to exhaustion on Sunday. During his address, Kejriwal acknowledged the contribution of village defence committees in the government’s fight against drugs. He emphasised the importance of informing each family in villages about the parties that contributed to the drug problem in Punjab.

“When the Akali Dal, BJP, and Congress were in power, every family in Punjab was affected by drugs. They destroyed the youth, the families, and the future of Punjab,” Kejriwal alleged. He urged villagers to avoid voting for these parties, warning that doing so could lead to Punjab “drowning” in drugs once again.

Kejriwal highlighted that for the first time, a government is taking serious steps against drug smugglers, including imprisoning them, demolishing their homes, and seizing their properties. The Punjab assembly elections are scheduled for 2027. Kejriwal noted that the anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ began on March 1, 2025.

“Last year, the Punjab police seized 2,000 kg of drugs, destroyed the properties of drug dealers, and arrested significant smugglers, which led to the people starting to believe that the AAP government is not scared of anything,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal announced the formation of village defence committees (VDCs) composed of retired teachers, ex-servicemen, youth, and sarpanchs (village heads).

The VDCs will gather information on local drug activity while keeping the identities of informants confidential.

He encouraged the VDCs to take charge of making their villages drug-free, assuring them of the government’s full support.

Additionally, Kejriwal mentioned that the Mann government is constructing sports stadiums in every village for the youth.